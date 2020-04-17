Everything changed with the pandemic that is brought about by the coronavirus. With the current lockdown in many countries and the social isolation scheme that is being enforced, the best way to do is to stay home until the threat from the virus has somehow diminished. With the increasing mortality, going out from our homes may not be the wisest thing to do. The use of face masks and hand gloves are already being enforced in many areas. But with our propensity of contacting the virus, a face mask with a customized bud light can costume can be even more helpful.

Indeed, many are innovating to be able to keep off the virus, but as said, staying home is the best thing to do. There are many things that you can do while you are at home to fight off boredom and idleness. Social media can be one option. But during these times that everybody is staying at home, there may be a few stories to tell and photos to post. The following devices can indeed help you while the time away.

Laptop

If you have been using your laptop for work-related purposes, it is about time to discover its other features that can give some entertainment while you are in-home quarantine. Look for simple games that you can download from the internet. You can watch movies and music videos. And now that you are free and can concentrate, you can try online gaming too. It’s just too bad that there are no sports betting right now because sports tournaments are cancelled worldwide.

And to beat that lower back pain that is starting to creep in with your extended sitting, there are Zumba classes online and other exercise workouts. Bear in mind that we should make ourselves fit during this pandemic.

VCD

Let your laptop rest for some time. Bring out your VCD that has been stored for a long time. For sure, it will still give you the same high-quality music that it uses to provide you. To be sure that no one is irritated with the loud music from your VCD, you must have an outstanding headphone to boot.

Kick Scooter

Staying home during this ongoing lockdown does not really mean that we have to lock ourselves inside. We still need some fresh air and some outdoor exercises. Get on that kick scooter and have a workout in your driveway. A little kick here and there will help you to sweat some toxins and can bring your muscles back to life.