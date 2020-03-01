Top Uses of Google Ads Scripts Automation

Adword Scripts are an invaluable tool for marketers who want to start automating repetitive tasks. Well, many scripts are freely accessible. You only need to copy and paste a code into your Google AdWords account. The automation of Google Ads is reasonably expansive. In light of this fact, some marketers rely on seasoned developers for Google Ads scripts automation. What exactly do marketers stand to gain from automation? Well, this article shares some PPC tasks that can be automated by scripts in an attempt to answer this question.

Budget Management

Any marketers would want to keep track of their finances. One way of doing this is by stopping your spending of Google ads when you reach your budget. Luckily, budget scripts are readily available, considering that they only require a simple binary decision. For starters, this script only requires you to input the monthly budget amount you are good to go.

At times, spending too little can limit your success in PPC. Some marketers claim that spending too little is just as bad as surpassing your budget. Ideally, automation can help you increase your daily budget at times to compensate for slow days.

Ad Maintenance

It is known that writing great ads requires human effort. As much as you might have the perfect message on your ads, you also need to keep track of their contribution. For instance, updating new offers or removing losing keywords might require some work. Scripts can help with such tasks, thus leaving you with an optimized and clean set of ads.

Bid Management

Statistics and consumer behaviors inform bid management. Letting machines make decisions using endless strings of numbers can be a great idea. The unfortunate part about bid management scripts is that they can get too complicated. Luckily, there are simple scripts that can help you optimize your bid management exploits.

Inventory Management

One of the best attributes offered scripts is their ability to help you track inventory. Ideally, inventory scripts can help you build a marketing campaign from a simple spreadsheet and update your ads in a matter of minutes. The ability to use inventory scripts takes care of some shortfalls observed in AdWords UI, such as the inability to edit some parameters.