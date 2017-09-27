Six ways to stop smoking

Smoking is responsible for causing diseases like lung cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, heart disease, premature death just to mention a few. A considerable fraction of the population dies every day because of smoking around the world. Its necessary to keep in mind that smoking is a bad habit that leads to addiction. Nicotine is the primary addictive compound in cigarettes. Once it enters your bloodstream, it will reach your brain in less than ten seconds altering the balance of two chemicals known as noradrenaline and dopamine to give you a feeling of pressure and lessened anxiety referred to as a nicotine rush. If you are wondering about the best ways to stop smoking read ahead.

Avoid going cold turkey

There are many ways to quit smoking, and all of them are effective and worth trying. Experts advise that you should avoid quitting smoking cold turkey. In most cases, this method doesn’t work for a significant fraction of smokers. It only makes you give up your fight to stop smoking. Furthermore, quitting a stimulant that you have been using for years at once can be hazardous.

Know why you are quitting

Before you decide to stop smoking, you must have a reason why you are taking that route. If you understand why you are quitting, then you will know how to survive the challenging times when the going gets tougher. Are you stopping smoking to enhance your health? Do you want to have a baby? Try to understand why you are quitting and ensure that it’s substantial enough.

Talk to your loved ones

Even though you could be enticed to take this decision on your own, it’s important to share your choice with your loved ones. They need to know the reasons why you are deciding to quit smoking. It is the only way to ensure that they will give you the support that you need as you go through difficult times. In some cases, you might be grouchy and unpleasant, and that is the key reason why it’s worth giving them a warning.

Take advantage of a support group

Apart from speaking to your relatives, you need to talk to people who are also struggling to quit smoking like you. Joining a support group can be very important as you will get the right advice that will help you keep in check your cravings.

Know your triggers

Why do you smoke? When do you burn frequently? Do you smoke after having a few drinks? Do you light up to get rid of stress after arguing with your other half? You need to understand what makes you smoke more so that you avoid it. Instead of smoking, you can consider keeping yourself busy with some other activities as the journey gets difficult.

Find a hobby

You need to distract yourself from smoking as much as possible. Engage in activities that will require your hands to do lots of work, for instance, playing an instrument, knitting among many others. Just be sure that the hobby will seriously engage your brain as well as your hands.