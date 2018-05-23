Seven Proven Ways to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat

It’s difficult to understand why some thin people have belly fat. Such people are not aware that their body is showing that it’s unhealthy. No matter how hard you try, you might not have figured out how to shed belly fat properly. In this piece, you will master more about proven ways to lose stubborn belly fat with the right habits and foods. Get ready to improve your health significantly. Belly fat is linked to some life-threatening illnesses like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. If you have belly fat then its a clear indication that you have more fat in your body. Let’s discover more about shedding belly fat.

Minimize Alcohol

It’s true that most people feel heavy after a long night out. You feel like a balloon. That aside. Make sure that you minimize your alcohol consumption if you want to reduce your waist size. Yes, you heard me right! You don’t have to give it up altogether if you like it, limit the amount that you take daily to regulate your weight.

Sidestep Extra Sugar

Don’t eat excess sugar because it contains fructose that is connected to many dangerous illnesses when taken in excess. The diseases include type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, liver disease and much more. Lots of studies reveal a relationship between high sugar and increased abdominal fat. Its worth noting that not only refined sugar promotes the development of belly fat. Keenly inspect the labels of products like cereals in the supermarket, and you will be shocked to discover the amount of sugar that they contain.

Eat More Fish

Fish, just like water provides life. Some fish are known for working wonders in the human body. For instance, eating salmon only once every week has been shown to enhance brain and mental health. If you dislike the idea of eating fish, then you can use supplements. A study carried out on kids and adults with fatty liver disease reveals that fish oil supplements help in diminishing liver and abdominal fat.

Use Apple Cider Vinegar

This doesn’t seem like an excellent idea but try drinking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water daily in the morning. Obese folks who take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar every day for three months reduce more than 1.5 cm on their waists. The acetic acid present in the apple cider vinegar is effective in fighting belly fat.

Drink Green Tea

Tea is found in almost all homes, If you love tea, ensure that you have three cups of green tea daily to shed excess weight. Green tea increases the feeling of satiety and calms you down.

Avoid Stress

Its easier said than done when it comes to stress management. If you want to reduce stress avoid drinking coffee and sleep in a dark room for not less than eight hours.

Probiotic Foods

Probiotics have a special place when it comes to aiding weight loss. Probiotics have been proven to enhance gut health as well as immune function,