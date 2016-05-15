The Role Of Nutritional Body Detox In Weight Loss

Detoxification, which translates to “flushing out the toxins from the body”, can be achieved through a combination of positive lifestyle choices, such as stress reduction, exercise, and a fat-free diet. However, the role of balanced nutrition in body detoxification and weight loss is undeniable. Contrary to practices like fasting or purging, this process involves providing your body adequate nutrition to help it send the toxins out.

How does it work

If the body has too many toxic substances, it creates new fat cells in which the toxins are stored alongside fat. This is body’s natural form of self-defense to prevent the poisonous substances from reaching major organs through blood flow. For this reason, people with high levels of toxicity will not be able to shed weight at all. No matter how little they eat, their bodies constantly create fat cells to store the already accumulated toxins. During weight loss, you burn the fat cells releasing the toxins back into the bloodstream, and from there they are flushed out through sweat and excreta.

The role of nutritional body detoxes in weight loss

Our liver plays a crucial role in the detoxification process. To ensure that your liver functions well, you need to take an adequate amount of protein, vegetables, and herbs. The special foods listed below are known to boost liver functionality.

Dark greens such a collard greens, kale, and swiss chard.

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli.

Sea vegetables like dulse, hijiki, and wakame, which are extensively used in Japanese cuisine.

Garlic, green tea, olive oil, leafy greens, carrots, beets, and avocados are also highly recommended for liver detoxification.

What to avoid

Non-organic foods are rich in fat-soluble toxins, so you must reduce or avoid them. At the same time, you need fresh fruits, vegetables, and moderate grains to get plenty of dietary fiber.

Packaged foods often contain invisible mold that is known to produce fat-soluble mycotoxins. So, say goodbye to them and eat out of obesity, it is highly recommended to reduce the intake of meat, salmon, tuna, eggs and dairy items. When eating fatty fish, use extra lemons as the citric acid in them chelates toxins like mercury and PCBs. Also, prefer fish caught from clean waters.

Can we trust dietary supplements

Dietary supplements, especially the ones rich in fiber, can help to some extent, but make sure that you consult a bariatrician or a nutrition expert before using one.

No matter how overweight you are, by eating moderate quantities of non-toxic, nutritious food and exercising regularly, there’s absolutely no reason why you cannot shed some extra kilos.