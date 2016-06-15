A perfect smile is an ultimate anchor to self-esteem and social confidence. Over the past century, the number of dental loss cases has been on a steady rise. The loss of teeth can be majorly attributed to tooth decay, which might be related to gingivitis, and other medical conditions such as periodontal gum diseases and temporomandibular joint disorders. A fair number of cases reported are also due to accidents and injury to the teeth and the surrounding soft tissues during sports or other activities. This may cause permanent teeth loss or conditions leading to loss or removal of teeth.

Solutions to dental loss problems

There are many procedures that can be carried out to replace missing teeth. The best solutions to dental loss problems will take into consideration both your age and the time you have taken without the teeth. Below are some solutions that can help you restore the perfect look and smile to your face.

Dental implants

A dental implant is probably the best solution to dental loss problems. This procedure is surgical but

permanent, and the resulting replacements are very strong and stable. An implant can be done for one tooth or multiple teeth. It comprises of a screw usually made of titanium that is mechanically fixed to your jaw bone to act as a root. An artificial tooth is then placed on it and tightly fitted. This makes it feel and appear like a natural tooth.

Mini implant

A mini implant is about half the size of a normal implant. It is made up of titanium and aims at preserving the natural structure of your jawbone. These implants are fused to the jaw to prevent bone loss after loosing teeth.

Removable complete dentures

A denture is a common solution for people who have lost all teeth, either on the upper or lower jaws. Dentures are non-surgical removable restorations that sit on top of the gums or grips the gums and in most cases might be very uncomfortable. This is because they may shift or move when one eats or speaks.

Removable partial dentures

These are dentures made of wire clips that grip to the neighboring teeth. Their crown can be made of metal, plastic or a mixture of both. They are nonpermanent and can be removed and cleaned whenever one desires.

Dental bridges

A dental bridge is another nonsurgical procedure where bridges are attached to dental crowns to close the gaps that are left by missing teeth. There are various types of dental bridges. A removable dental bridge is made up of a natural tooth or a colored artificial tooth with a metal clasp. The clasp is meant to fit around each neighboring tooth. A fixed dental bridge is made up of composite materials or porcelain and is connected permanently to the natural teeth on either side. The adjacent healthy teeth are used to hold the bridges in place.

Other types of bridges are the cantilever bridge

They are used for the last molar or tooth when there is no supporting teeth and the resin bonded bridge, which has a metal or wire wing on each side that permanently clasps the healthy teeth.

Dental crowns

A dental crown is a metal cap or a single crown that is fit over a damaged tooth to make it look normal and

complete.

A flipper

This is a solution offered when one tooth is lost or damaged due to any possible reason. A removable plastic tooth is fit onto the vacant space to give it a complete look. It can be used temporarily until one gets to the dentist for a more sold replacement.

Dental care is very important for everyone. Various solutions to dental problems can be used under different circumstances

according to a patients preference, but first, always make sure you discuss the best method for you with your dentist.

Replacing lost or damaged teeth will automatically brighten up your smile and elevate your confidence.