Do you love playing football? Football is one of the most popular sports around the world. A lot of people became interested in playing it regardless of age. However, in every sports activity, there are risks involving injuries.

Below are some of the most common football injuries that players often get.

Knee injuries

Football injuries can be roughly categorized depending on the area affected. The first type is the knee injury. The knee is one of the major joints in the body because it allows movement of the lower extremity and supports the body’s weight. When playing football, the ligaments can be damaged specifically the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and the MCL (medial collateral ligament). The ligament tear can be very painful and can render a player incapable of joining the game. Another injury that involves the knee is known as the meniscus tear. This injury happens if the joint is suddenly twisted or turned with great force.

Ankle injuries

For this type, sprains and strains are the most common. Sprains happen when the muscle around the joint is torn or damaged. This usually occur when the affected area has been used for a long period. In football, much running is required. When running with high speed and agility, the chances of getting sprained becomes high.

Leg injuries

This can be further categorized into three types. The first one is a hamstring strain. This happens when the muscle fibers along the hamstring are damaged or torn. There are three main hamstring muscles. Tearing off one can lead to this condition. The second one is a contusion. This is often referred to as dead leg because the leg’s motion is almost completely restricted. This happens when the ball directly hits a particular muscle of the leg. The third one is the hip pointer, which may happen when the ball hits the hip area or when the trauma affects that particular area of the body.

Shoulder injuries

Although the arms are not so much used in football, except for the goalkeeper, the shoulders can still be at risk of being damaged when the ball directly hits the shoulder and causes the collarbone to be fractured. Direct hits also cause bruises and damages to the muscles.

Head injuries

There are a lot of times when the head is used to pass or receive the ball. Although football players seem fine when they do a head pass, such movement can still affect the head, especially if the impact is too strong. This head injury is often referred to as concussions. Mild conditions may cause headaches and short-term memory loss. Serious ones may lead to brain damage.

Football is a fun sport, but it should be played with caution. One way of preventing injuries is by having the proper gear.