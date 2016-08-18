Detoxification, which translates to “flushing out the toxins from the body”, can be achieved through a combination of positive lifestyle choices...

Common football injuries

Sports Injuries
Do you love playing football? Football is one of the most popular sports around the world. A lot of people became interested in playing it regardless of age. However, in every sports activity, there are risks involving injuries.

Below are some of the most common football injuries that players often get.

Knee injuries

Football injuries can be roughly categorized depending on the area affected. The first type is the knee injury. The knee is one of the major joints in the body because it allows movement of the lower extremity and supports the body's weight. When playing football, the ligaments can be damaged specifically the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and the MCL (medial collateral ligament). The ligament tear can be very painful and can render a player incapable of joining the game. Another injury that involves the knee is known as the meniscus tear. This injury happens if the joint is suddenly twisted or turned with great force.

Ankle injuries

For this type, sprains and strains are the most common. Sprains happen when the muscle around the joint is torn or damaged. This usually occur when the affected area has been used for a long period. In football, much running is required. When running with high speed and agility, the chances of getting sprained becomes high.

Leg injuries

This can be further categorized into three types. The first one is a hamstring strain. This happens when the muscle fibers along the hamstring are damaged or torn. There are three main hamstring muscles. Tearing off one can lead to this condition. The second one is a contusion. This is often referred to as dead leg because the leg’s motion is almost completely restricted. This happens when the ball directly hits a particular muscle of the leg. The third one is the hip pointer, which may happen when the ball hits the hip area or when the trauma affects that particular area of the body.

Shoulder injuries

Although the arms are not so much used in football, except for the goalkeeper, the shoulders can still be at risk of being damaged when the ball directly hits the shoulder and causes the collarbone to be fractured. Direct hits also cause bruises and damages to the muscles.

Head injuries

There are a lot of times when the head is used to pass or receive the ball. Although football players seem fine when they do a head pass, such movement can still affect the head, especially if the impact is too strong. This head injury is often referred to as concussions. Mild conditions may cause headaches and short-term memory loss. Serious ones may lead to brain damage.

Football is a fun sport, but it should be played with caution. One way of preventing injuries is by having the proper gear. You can check the official website of Best Cleats and take a look at the cool football cleats available in 2016.

The Best Solutions To Dental Loss Problems.

Dental health

A perfect smile is an ultimate anchor to self-esteem and social confidence. Over the past century, the number of dental loss cases has been on a steady rise. The loss of teeth can be majorly attributed to tooth decay, which might be related to gingivitis, and other medical conditions such as periodontal gum diseases and temporomandibular joint disorders. A fair number of cases reported are also due to accidents and injury to the teeth and the surrounding soft tissues during sports or other activities. This may cause permanent teeth loss or conditions leading to loss or removal of teeth.

Solutions to dental loss problems

There are many procedures that can be carried out to replace missing teeth. The best solutions to dental loss problems will take into consideration both your age and the time you have taken without the teeth. Below are some solutions that can help you restore the perfect look and smile to your face.

Dental implants

A dental implant is probably the best solution to dental loss problems. This procedure is surgical but
permanent, and the resulting replacements are very strong and stable. An implant can be done for one tooth or multiple teeth. It comprises of a screw usually made of titanium that is mechanically fixed to your jaw bone to act as a root. An artificial tooth is then placed on it and tightly fitted. This makes it feel and appear like a natural tooth.

Mini implant

A mini implant is about half the size of a normal implant. It is made up of titanium and aims at preserving the natural structure of your jawbone. These implants are fused to the jaw to prevent bone loss after loosing teeth.

Removable complete dentures

A denture is a common solution for people who have lost all teeth, either on the upper or lower jaws. Dentures are non-surgical removable restorations that sit on top of the gums or grips the gums and in most cases might be very uncomfortable. This is because they may shift or move when one eats or speaks.

Removable partial dentures

These are dentures made of wire clips that grip to the neighboring teeth. Their crown can be made of metal, plastic or a mixture of both. They are nonpermanent and can be removed and cleaned whenever one desires.

Dental bridges

A dental bridge is another nonsurgical procedure where bridges are attached to dental crowns to close the gaps that are left by missing teeth. There are various types of dental bridges. A removable dental bridge is made up of a natural tooth or a colored artificial tooth with a metal clasp. The clasp is meant to fit around each neighboring tooth. A fixed dental bridge is made up of composite materials or porcelain and is connected permanently to the natural teeth on either side. The adjacent healthy teeth are used to hold the bridges in place.

Other types of bridges are the cantilever bridge

They are used for the last molar or tooth when there is no supporting teeth and the resin bonded bridge, which has a metal or wire wing on each side that permanently clasps the healthy teeth.

Dental crowns

A dental crown is a metal cap or a single crown that is fit over a damaged tooth to make it look normal and
complete.

A flipper

This is a solution offered when one tooth is lost or damaged due to any possible reason. A removable plastic tooth is fit onto the vacant space to give it a complete look. It can be used temporarily until one gets to the dentist for a more sold replacement.

Dental care is very important for everyone. Various solutions to dental problems can be used under different circumstances
according to a patients preference, but first, always make sure you discuss the best method for you with your dentist.
Replacing lost or damaged teeth will automatically brighten up your smile and elevate your confidence.

The Role Of Nutritional Body Detox In Weight Loss

Detox

Detoxification, which translates to “flushing out the toxins from the body”, can be achieved through a combination of positive lifestyle choices, such as stress reduction, exercise, and a fat-free diet. However, the role of balanced nutrition in body detoxification and weight loss is undeniable. Contrary to practices like fasting or purging, this process involves providing your body adequate nutrition to help it send the toxins out.

How does it work

If the body has too many toxic substances, it creates new fat cells in which the toxins are stored alongside fat. This is body’s natural form of self-defense to prevent the poisonous substances from reaching major organs through blood flow. For this reason, people with high levels of toxicity will not be able to shed weight at all. No matter how little they eat, their bodies constantly create fat cells to store the already accumulated toxins. During weight loss, you burn the fat cells releasing the toxins back into the bloodstream, and from there they are flushed out through sweat and excreta.

The role of nutritional body detoxes in weight loss

Our liver plays a crucial role in the detoxification process. To ensure that your liver functions well, you need to take an adequate amount of protein, vegetables, and herbs. The special foods listed below are known to boost liver functionality.

Dark greens such a collard greens, kale, and swiss chard.

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli.
Sea vegetables like dulse, hijiki, and wakame, which are extensively used in Japanese cuisine.

Garlic, green tea, olive oil, leafy greens, carrots, beets, and avocados are also highly recommended for liver detoxification.

What to avoid

Non-organic foods are rich in fat-soluble toxins, so you must reduce or avoid them. At the same time, you need fresh fruits, vegetables, and moderate grains to get plenty of dietary fiber.

Packaged foods often contain invisible mold that is known to produce fat-soluble mycotoxins. So, say goodbye to them and eat out of obesity, it is highly recommended to reduce the intake of meat, salmon, tuna, eggs and dairy items. When eating fatty fish, use extra lemons as the citric acid in them chelates toxins like mercury and PCBs. Also, prefer fish caught from clean waters.

Can we trust dietary supplements

Dietary supplements, especially the ones rich in fiber, can help to some extent, but make sure that you consult a bariatrician or a nutrition expert before using one.

No matter how overweight you are, by eating moderate quantities of non-toxic, nutritious food and exercising regularly, there’s absolutely no reason why you cannot shed some extra kilos.